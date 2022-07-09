Mill Capital Management LLC Invests $974,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

