Mill Capital Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

