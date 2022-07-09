Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.