Mill Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

