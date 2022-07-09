Mill Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,961,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.