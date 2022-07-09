Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 7,066 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $351,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $518.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

