Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 429.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

