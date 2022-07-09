MILC Platform (MLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.39 Million

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $335,617.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00563610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

