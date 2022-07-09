Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up 1.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,032,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,601,169.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 776,530 shares of company stock worth $35,702,326 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $136.17.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

