Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 461,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WiL LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $80,332,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

