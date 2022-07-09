Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

