Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 3.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

