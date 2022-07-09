Metaverse ETP Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $43,876.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,418,198 coins and its circulating supply is 80,418,101 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.