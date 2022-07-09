Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0356

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $44,749.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,422,070 coins and its circulating supply is 80,421,972 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

