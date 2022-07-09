Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $170.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average of $226.43. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

