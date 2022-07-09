Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

