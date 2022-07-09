Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $975,640.62 and $820.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

