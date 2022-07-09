Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $409.51

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00216350 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001051 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00383590 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

