Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00221233 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00402550 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.