Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.