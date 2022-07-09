Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.4% in the first quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 61,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.