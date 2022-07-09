MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, MediShares has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $372,327.36 and $921.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

