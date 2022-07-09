Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

