McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 31,978,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,076,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $127.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.