Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average is $351.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

