Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 155

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.75 ($2.46).

LON MKS opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 127 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 895.33.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,441.47). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,964.16).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

