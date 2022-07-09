Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,456,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

