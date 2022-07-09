Mango Markets (MNGO) Market Cap Tops $197.50 Million

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00575045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

