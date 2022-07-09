Magnolia Group LLC Purchases 177,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 15.1% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $110,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

