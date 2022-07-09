Magnolia Group LLC Invests $17.15 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,000. Thor Industries makes up about 2.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 527,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

