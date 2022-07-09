Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.10. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 1,181,855 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $363.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 558.58%. The company had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 44.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,266,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,544 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 104.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,392,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 54.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,540,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 458,566 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

