Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,500. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.