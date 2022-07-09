LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNSPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

