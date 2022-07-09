Loki Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.64 or 0.05633167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00245795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00584098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00513874 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

