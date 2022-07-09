LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,423,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 73,740 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $64,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

