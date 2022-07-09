Litex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $143,171.00 (LXT)

Litex (LXT) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Litex has a market capitalization of $728,549.84 and $143,171.00 worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litex has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,486.00 or 1.00002699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Litex Profile

LXT is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Litex is litex.io . Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

