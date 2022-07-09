Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.