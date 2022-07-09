Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Hits $213,310.99

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $213,310.99 and $79,607.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00570501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

