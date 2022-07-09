Landshare (LAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Landshare has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $23,978.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Landshare Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,813,146 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,532 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

