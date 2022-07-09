Lamden One Day Volume Reaches $31,882.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $31,882.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.