LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0009

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $24,347.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.01448000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00122138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars.

