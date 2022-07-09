KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading 2.3% Higher

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.01. 1,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.