Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.64.

KSS stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

