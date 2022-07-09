Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Lowered to €21.00 at Barclays

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €23.00 ($23.96) to €21.00 ($21.88) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.63) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klépierre currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

