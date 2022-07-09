KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $316.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.50.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

