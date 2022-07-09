Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Up 1.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.95 ($0.19). 21,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 145,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).
The stock has a market cap of £9.94 million and a PE ratio of 800.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)
