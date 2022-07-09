Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Up 1.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.95 ($0.19). 21,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 145,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).

The stock has a market cap of £9.94 million and a PE ratio of 800.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through Gas Maintenance, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

