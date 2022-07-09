Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 8.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $177.95 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

