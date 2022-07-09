Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.90 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00008735 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $424.64 million and $23.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00259742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 228,861,457 coins and its circulating supply is 223,892,707 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.