Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

