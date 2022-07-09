Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 239 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

